William Edward Ludwig
William Edward Ludwig was born August 25, 1929 at Allegheny Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA to William and Barbara Clare (Turocy) Ludwig. He enjoyed time with friends and walking with his Dad to get ice blocks as a child of the 1930s. "Billy", as he was known to relatives, graduated from North Catholic High in Pittsburgh where he played football for three years and sang in the men's choir. He joined the US Navy in 1948, and served as a Sonar Operator on the USS Massey and USS Wren during the Korean War. He later served as a US Naval Reserve Officer from 1972-1977, accomplishing the rank of Lieutenant. An alumnus of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, he graduated in 1957 with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. This degree led him to East Lansing, Michigan in 1959 where he worked as a TV cameraman at Michigan State University, and later produced and directed several programs. In 1964, he married Suzanne M. Durell of Monroe, MI and they welcomed four children into their lives: Philip, Pauline, Lynette and Laura. From 1968, he worked for many years in public relations and lobbying for the Michigan Nurses Association. His desire to advocate and aid others took him to employment in financial services and many years of service at Advent House Ministries in Lansing, MI until 2006. This work gave him great joy and was a tremendous example of service to his children. He always valued time with family and cherished it more with each passing year, making weekend meet ups with friends or relatives and family reunion gatherings top priorities in his life. In his later years, he settled in Austin, TX where was supported by his friends and lovingly attended to by his family, rehabilitation professionals and an amazing dedicated group of people at Parsons House, Austin. William transitioned on August 19, 2020 and he will be incredibly missed. He touched lives profoundly, leaving many gifts of humor, curiosity and most importantly, love. He was inspired by the works of the Dalai Llama, Gandhi and Martin Luther King Junior. He strongly believed in accepting one another from all walks of life and often could be heard saying "This is an exciting time to be alive". He will always be remembered as someone who enjoyed and was engaged in life and he would wish for others to enjoy life as well.
A memorial service for William to be held at a later date. People may honor William's memory in whatever way they deem appropriate. For those who wish to take an earth-friendly action or donate monetarily, trees may be planted in his name and donations would be most welcome at Advent House Ministries of Lansing, Michigan.
