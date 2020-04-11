|
William Edward Maier
William Edward Maier 'Bill' born on January 22, 1959, to Edward and Mary (Lynch) Maier in Lansing, Michigan passed away at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan on April 8, 2020, at the age of 61, of health issues unrelated to COVID-19.
Bill grew up on Prospect Street in Lansing where he developed life-long friendships with his Resurrection School buddies Dave Grace, Joe Fabiano, Nathan Anderson and Jim Coscarella (deceased). Bill talked long and lovingly about his Prospect days. He was a sentimental man and his children and family meant the world to him. Bill had such a warm, infectious smile and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He liked to call himself the "Master Griller" and did all the grilling at the family gatherings.
Bill was a forever student of learning. He loved to read books and always kept up with news around the world. He spent many years pursuing his post-high school educational goals, beginning with his Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University (sharing a strong MSU bond with his father). He then moved to the west coast and received a Master of Science at the University of Washington in Environmental Health and Safety. He concluded with his Doctorate of Toxicology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He extended his education by achieving his Board Certification in Toxicology (D.A.B.T.) and held several toxicology/study director positions at Parke-Davis, Pfizer and MPI Research.
Left to mourn Bill's departure from this world are his two children, Jonathan and Caroline Maier, his ex-wife Andrea (who remained a friend to the end), his five siblings Steven Maier, Susan (Jeff) Lyons, Joni (Jeff) Soles, Laurie Parker and Theresa Maier. Also surviving him are his last remaining uncle John (Linda) Lynch, many nieces, nephews and cousins and his two best friends - his black labs, Lucy and Mia. He is predeceased by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
Per Bill's wishes, there will be no public memorial service. Rest in peace dear father, brother and friend.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020