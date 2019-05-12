|
|
William Ellsworth Bloom Jr.
Lansing - William Ellsworth Bloom Jr., age 75, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mason. The family will receive friends from 10-12 noon prior to the service.
To view the full obituary please visit www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019