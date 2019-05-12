Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ellsworth Bloom Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Ellsworth Bloom Jr. Obituary
William Ellsworth Bloom Jr.

Lansing - William Ellsworth Bloom Jr., age 75, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mason. The family will receive friends from 10-12 noon prior to the service.

To view the full obituary please visit www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now