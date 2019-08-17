|
|
William Eugene Parish
Merritt - William Eugene "Gene" Parish passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home in Merritt. He was 81.
Gene was born on January 11, 1938 in Lansing to James and Marguerite (Balcom) Parish. He spent his career working for General Motors until his time of retirement. Gene enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and traveling around. He entered into marriage with the former Betty Carroll, who passed in 2008.
Gene is survived by his special companion, Christine Heine; children, William (Theresa) Parish Jr., Teri (Arlan) Jackson, Donna (Jerry) Cornwell, Rene (Mark) Leak, Brenda (Steve) Kanouse, Nancy (Mike) Snider, Rick (Lisa) Parish Sr., Jim (Barb) Pritchett, Randy (Heather) Parish, Richard Pritchett and Kelly (Greg) Parish; 40 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; daughter, Carla Elizabeth Parish and a grandson, William Parish III.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the VFW in DeWitt.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 17, 2019