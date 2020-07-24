1/1
William George "Bill" Purchase
1936 - 2020
William George "Bill" Purchase

Katy, TX - William George "Bill" Purchase, age 84, died at home, July 18, 2020 in Katy, Texas. He was born on July 12, 1936 to William George and Ruth Elizabeth (Martin) Purchase in Lansing, MI. Bill married Nancy Lee Haines on October 31, 1959 in Saint Johns, Michigan and they had nine children. Nancy lost her battle to breast cancer in 1993. Introduced by mutual friends, Bill met Ann Parett from Stephenson, Michigan and they were married on March 19, 1994.

Bill was a loving, loyal and supporting son, brother, husband, father, father in law, step-father, grandfather and loved being with his family and friends. He was strong in faith, a business owner and an active member in his community of Saint Johns, Michigan. After retirement, Bill and Ann lived in Panama City Beach, Florida and later in Katy, Texas.

Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Virgilian Campbell and sister-in-law Janet Purchase. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Ann of 26 years and his 9 children: Lois (Roy) Harlow, William (Dawn) Purchase of Katy, Texas, David (Sherri) Purchase, Victor (Laura) Purchase, Kelly a/k/a Sue (Shawn) Cheever of Saint George, Kansas, Sarah (Jesus) Socias of Reno, Nevada, Christine Purchase (Rick Martinez) of San Antonio, Texas, John (Amanda) Purchase, Gordon (Jessica) Purchase of Katy, Texas. 3 step children: Sandie (Jim) Babb, Panama City, Florida, Linda Oleck of Panama City Beach, Florida, Gary Buckmaster of Pattaya, Thailand. Also surviving Bill are 7 siblings: Delores (Al) Louden of Florida, Richard (Lila) Purchase of West Virginia, Connie (Robert) McVey, David (Linda) Purchase, Kenneth (Charlene) Purchase, Douglas (Delores) Purchase of Massachusetts, Gerald Purchase and (Cathy), brother in law Dennis (Joanne) Palzewicz and proud Grandpa/Papa 31 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.

To commemorate Bill's life, a graveside service, officiated by Pastor Tim Knaus will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Mount Rest Cemetery, 706 E. Steel Street, Saint Johns, Michigan. Everyone is asked to please observe social safety measures.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Rest Cemetery
