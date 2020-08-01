William H. "Bicycle Bill" BarrowsWilliam (Bill) H. Barrows passed away peacefully with family at his side on July 17th, 2020 at the age of 73. Bill, son of the late Otis Barrows and Ramona Barrows was born in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Lansing's Eastern High School with the class of 1964. Bill served his country in Vietnam in the U.S. Army.Bill had a passion for bicycles and worked for Denny's Schwinn in Lansing, Michigan before opening his own bike shop Holt Pro Cyclery in Holt, Michigan in 1979. For 32 years, as the owner of Holt Pro Cyclery, Bill dedicated his time and energy to the bicycle community building bikes for special needs children at Beekman Center, designing and building BMX race tracks, sponsoring BMX racing teams, supplying local police with bicycles, and teaching kids and adults how to competitively ride. The doors to Bill's bike shop were always open for questions, quick fixes, and friendly chats. After retirement in 2011, Bill could still be found on the weekends at Scooter's Pro Cycle sharing his shop knowledge and business experience with Mark "Scooter" Dunn.Bill's passion for two wheels did not stop with pedal bikes. As a younger man, Bill could be found racing motorcycles on a dirt flat track or studded up on the ice as #59. He also loved working on classic cars and motorcycles and recently restored a 1966 Triumph TR6 SR in his spare time.A founding member of the Cheap Shot Golf & Pool leagues, Bill enjoyed playing golf with his friend's multiple times per week. When he wasn't golfing he could be found making his weekly rounds visiting friends and family while enjoying a cold Bud Light.Bill was a great friend who was loved by many. He adored his grandchildren. Bill took part in raising/mentoring many children and young adults other than his own. He was always willing to give advice or a helping hand to anyone in need.Bill leaves behind three children William Kyle Barrows, Melissa Ann Newcombe, Dawn Marie Myers along with 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Ramona, brother Dave Barrows and his two of his closest friends Butch Fuller and Bob Fowler.A celebration of life will be held on August 29 at 3 PM. Please email kyle.barrows1@gmail.com for more information.In lieu of flowers; make donations to the bicycle kids repair program in Bill's name.