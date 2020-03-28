|
William "Bill" H. Everts
William "Bill" was born February 25, 1937 in Lansing, MI. He passed away March 24, 2020 at the age of 83. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Judy. They were married on July 2, 1976 in Lansing, MI. Bill is survived by his six children, Kevin (Karen) Everts, Lonnie (Dawn) Everts, Lori Stanton, Chris Everts, Dawn (Anthony) Dionise, David Everts; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shellie Hunt and mother, Geraldine Haruska, and father, Henry Everts. Bill enlisted in the US Navy in 1957 and was a Navigator. He was honorably discharged in 1961. In 2002 Bill retired from Andrew's Chevrolet located in Mason, MI, where he was a well-loved sales professional, known for his honesty. He had a great love for animals, especially his dog Mitzie(s). He loved to fish and spend time with his family at his second home in Florida. Bill will be truly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Lansing, MI at a later date. Arrangements by The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington St., Grand Haven, MI 49417.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020