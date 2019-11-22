Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Portland, MI
Resources
William H. Trierweiler Obituary
William H. Trierweiler

Portland - William Henry Trierweiler, age 85, of Portland, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Bill was born on February 8, 1934 in Westphalia, the son of John and Olivia (Koster) Trierweiler. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 2168. Bill enjoyed golfing, going to the casino, and a good joke. Most of all he loved watching his grandchildren play sports, playing with his great-grandchildren, and spending time with his family.

Preceding Bill in death are his parents; wife of 44 years, Colleen; siblings, Eva (Charles) Reineke, Frances (William) Hoffman, Annette (Edwin) Owen, and Mary Louise Trierweiler; and in-laws, Stanley (Joan) Hoppes, Gerald Hoppes, Leon (Geraldine) Hoppes, Richard (Carol) Hoppes, James (Sharon) Hoppes, Virginia Townsend, Alice Hoppes, and Richard Kelly. Surviving Bill are his children, Brenda (Kevin) Schneider of Westphalia, David (Jan) Trierweiler of Holt, Steven (Linda) Trierweiler of Portland, and Lisa (Mark) Bartlett of Portland; grandchildren, Mitchell (Brianna) Schneider, Olivia (Nathan) Lay, and Lesley Schneider, Lucas and Casey (Celeste) Richardson, Emma and William Trierweiler, Cameron, Sydney and Karlie Bartlett; great-grandchildren, Declan Schneider, Michael Lay, and Mya Richardson; siblings, Richard (Barbara) Trierweiler, Charles (Jeanne) Trierweiler, John (Catherine) Trierweiler, and Margie (Mike) LaRaia; in-laws, Eugene Hoppes, Larry (Dee Dee) Hoppes, Thomas (Jill) Hoppes, Mary Hoppes, Alice Kelly, and Oscar Townsend; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosaries will be prayed on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and Monday at 1:30 p.m. For those desiring, contributions may be made to the Fr. Flohe Foundation in memory of Bill. Online condolences may be shared at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
