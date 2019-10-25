|
William J. Mueller
East Lansing - William J. Mueller, age 92, of East Lansing, Michigan passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1927 to Stephen and Eleanor Mueller in Carnegie, PA. Following his discharge from the Navy in 1948 Dr. Mueller attended and received a BA and MA from Marquette University and, in 1959, a PhD in Counseling and Guidance from UW in Madison, WI. Following a post-doctoral fellowship at MSU, Dr. Mueller joined the MSU Counseling Center and later the MSU Clinical Psychology Department. He is the author of "Avenues to Understanding", coauthor of "Impact and Change", "Coping with Conflict", and "Psychotherapeutic Intervention in Hysterical Disorders".
Dr. Mueller retired from MSU in 1991. He became a volunteer at the R.J. Scheffel Memorial Toy Project.
Dr. Mueller is survived by his wife of 65 years Louise, their 3 children (James, wife Jody; Catherine, husband Richard Durkin; and David, wife Kathleen), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
At the request of the deceased there will be no public memorial service. Contributions honoring Dr. Mueller can be made to the R.J. Scheffel Memorial Toy Project, MSU, or Hospice of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019