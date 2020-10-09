William J.H. Kane
Grand Ledge - Long time resident, born January 27, 1931, son of Arch and Katherine Kane, passed away October 7, 2020. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School 1949 and the University of Notre Dame 1954 with a degree in Architecture. He then married Joan Hardy in LaGrange Illinois Aug. 28, 1954, and together they have 5 children and 9 surviving grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan, children: Bill (Cindy), Kevin (Victoria), Kathy (Michael) Kegg, Michael, & Mary Kane-Butkovich; grandchildren: Patrick (Hailey) Kane, Jon (Catherine) Kane, Katie (Hunter) Callahan, Matthew (Christina) Kegg, Keith (Elizabeth) Kane, John Kegg, Lillie Butkovich, David Kegg and Anna Butkovich and 3 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law Arch & Ann Kane, Son-in-law Bruce Butkovich and Grandson Andrew Kane.
He was President of MJK, Architects, Engineers and Planners, President of Manson Jackson & Kane, Inc. and Principal with the Kane Group, Inc.
Bill's background included over 50 years of experience in facility programming, design and construction for a wide range of projects including major multi-million dollar facilities for both private and public clients. His work included educational, correctional, health care, commercial and industrial projects. Bill designed more than 300 school projects in over 80 school districts and 10 intermediate districts throughout Michigan.
Bill had a broad base of expert knowledge about special project needs and regulatory requirements. He was a former member of the Michigan Department of Public health Committee for Codes, Construction Code for Barrier-Free Design and the Michigan State Fire Safety Board. He served professionally in numerous capacities including President of Mid-Michigan Chapter, AIA, and Chairperson of the AIA Educational Facilities Planning Conference; also was a founding member and first secretary of the Notre Dame Club of Lansing.
He served his Community and his Church as a member of the Lansing and Grand Ledge Rotary Clubs, Davenport University Foundation, former member of Grand Ledge Jaycees, over 50 years on the Grand Ledge Planning Commission, first President of St. Michael School Board, St. Michael Pastoral Council and the Building and Grounds Committee.
At Bill's request, memorials may be made to St. Michael Parish School and the Grand Ledge Area District Library.
A private celebration of his life will be held in June at the family cottage at Pt. Lookoout, Bill's favorite place on earth. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com