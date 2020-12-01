1/1
William Kyes
1933 - 2020
William Kyes

Wausau - William Edward Kyes, 87, Wausau, WI, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

William was born March 8, 1933 in Lansing, MI to the late Elmer and Merle (Steede) Kyes. Following his graduation from Sexton High School in Lansing, he faithfully served his country during the Korean War in the US Army and also in the MI National Guard. He met Corla Schnabelrauch while singing in the church choir and the couple was married on June 6, 1959. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Karen and Katrina. For over 50 years, William ran his own furniture upholstering business which he had taken over from his father. His eye for detail and determination to figure all things out also made him a master DIY'er excelling in carpentry, furniture restoration and all things mechanical.

William was a good Christian man who dearly loved his family. He was a straightforward and honest man who always had a smile and gentle heart. William was a doting father who always had time for his daughters and was known as the "fun uncle" to his nieces and nephews. With a twinkle in his eye and a witty pun, he could bring a smile to family and friends and never passed on chocolate and sweets. A good dancer on his own, William and Corla enjoyed dancing together for years. William remained an excellent singer through his life, singing Bass in the "Lansing Choral Society" along with his loyal participation in the Bretton Woods choir.

William is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Corla; daughters, Karen Kyes of Wausau, WI and Katrina (Lonnie) Nuernberg of Ishpeming, MI; granddaughter, Hanna Numinen of Marquette, MI and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Kyes, Albert Kyes, Barbara Ballard and Marilyn Kenny.

A celebration of William's life will take place at a later date in Lansing, MI. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Sincere appreciation goes to the doctors, nurses and staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their gentle and compassionate care for William during his stay.

Memorials may be directed to Bretton Woods Covenant (925 Bretton Rd Lansing MI 48917 or bwcc.net) or the Aspirus Health Foundation for Hospice Care (425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401.)




Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
