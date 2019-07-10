|
|
William Larsen
Grand Ledge - William H. Larsen passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. The day before, he got his final wish to celebrate his 92nd birthday surrounded by his adoring family. He was born July 4, 1927 in Kenosha, WI, son of William L. and Gladys (Melville) Larsen and brother of Kenneth and Ellen (all deceased).
Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janet (nee Andersen), and his children: Jennifer, Deborah, Carol, William E. (Cynthia) and Arthur (Sheryl); 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Graduating from high school, Bill entered the U.S. Navy including playing in their Drum and Bugle Corps and left as a WWII Veteran. Using the GI Bill, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Madison). Marrying Janet on August 19, 1950, they moved to Michigan to start their life together. Music and dancing played a huge role in his life with his wife by his side four nights a week. Together, they built their family camper traveling to State parks throughout Michigan and elsewhere. Their last campsite was building and enjoying the Family Cottage on Pretty Lake for the rest of their lives together.
He was directly involved in the Boy Scouts earning the Order of the Arrow. He was a member of Jaycees, 1st United Methodist Church, multiple Square and Round Dance groups, C.A.R.D.S, American Legion in both Kenosha and Grand Ledge, Boy Scouts of America, and the Kenosha Chapter of the Order of DeMoLay. Bill retired from the State of Michigan and as Vice President of the Accident Fund of Michigan.
Visitation is at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12:00 noon - 2:00 pm with the Funeral Service following at 2:00 p.m. Military Honors to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge.
The family wishes to thank all of the Staff at Fairview AFC in Grand Ledge for their continued loving care of Bill. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be given to the Grand Ledge First United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be made at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 10, 2019