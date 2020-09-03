1/
William Lee Barber
1951 - 2020
William Lee Barber

Charlotte - William Lee Barber, 69, of Charlotte, MI, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He was born July 20, 1951, in Lansing, the son of Benning and Gloria (Howe) Barber, and graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1971. William loved to ride his bike and mo-ped. He was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

William is survived by his siblings, Debbra Courter, Ben (Lori) Barber, Robert (Debra) Barber, and Renee (Paul) Curtiss; 1 niece and 8 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Craig W. Courter.

Private family services will be at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids where William will be laid to rest next to his parents. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
