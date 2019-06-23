|
William "Bill" Lee Baucom, Jr.
Eaton Rapids - Born April 13, 1954; passed away June 21, 2019. There will be a memorial service held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Pennway Church of God, 1101 E. Cavanaugh, Lansing, MI 48910. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019