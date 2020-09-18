William "Bill" Lee Cole



Old Mission Peninsula - William "Bill" Lee Cole, 79 of Old Mission Peninsula and formerly of Holt, MI passed away September 16, 2020 at his home.



Bill was born on September 18, 1940 in Pontiac to the late Raymond Lee and Margaret Virginia (Danton) Cole. He graduated from Waterford High School, received his Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and his Master's and Ph.D degrees from Wayne State University.



Bill spent 30 years as a professor in Mathematics Education at Michigan State University, including extension programs around the world. In addition to teaching at the university level, Bill co-authored a series of K-9 math books for Houghton Mifflin, many of which are still in use today.



With his wife, JoAnn, Bill retired to the Old Mission Peninsula in 2000, where he became involved in the Old Mission Historical Society which led him to become a founding member of the Peter Dougherty Society, leading the 15-year restoration effort of the Dougherty Mission House. He was a member of the Old Mission Congregational Church and found comfort in his faith. Spending time with his family was a joy and important to Bill.



Bill ran track at MSU and was a lifelong Varsity "S" Club member. He was an enthusiastic Michigan Spartan University sports fan, particularly Michigan State Hockey, serving as President of the MSU Blue Line Club for several years.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, JoAnn (Kokmeyer); daughter Dana Lee Cole, son Danton Cole, his wife Debbie and their three daughters, Ashton, Madeleine and Payton. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Kunse, her husband Ron, Sister-In-Law Diane Cole and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother Charles Cole.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sunday September 27 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Jolly Pumpkin Restaurant and Brewery on the Old Mission Peninsula in the Peninsula Room. Brief reflections will take place at 2:00.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Peter Dougherty Society or the Old Mission Congregational Church Building Fund.



The family is being cared for by Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.









