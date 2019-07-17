|
William Lehman
Eagle - William J. Lehman passed away July 15, 2019. He was born December 23, 1929 in Portland, Michigan to the late Hubert and Charlotte (Masiakowski) Lehman. Bill is survived by his daughters, Catherine Fox, Barbara (Robert) Gross, Cynthia (Timothy) Terwilliger, Suzanne Mayhew and Caroline (Timothy) Ring; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Harrington; brothers, Kenneth (Gail) and John (Linda) Lehman along with companion, Connie Munger and her family. He was preceded in death by wife Mary in 2013; son, William; brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Catherine Lehman and son-in-law, James Fox. Bill graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1948, served in the U.S. Army and then went on to work at Bud Kouts Chevrolet. Bill also had a passion for farming. It was something he enjoyed and looked forward to the challenge. He enjoyed attending tractor shows and country music jams. Bill along with his late wife worked to raise money for local hospice organizations and also hosted many exchange students over the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan or St. Michael Catholic Church. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 17, 2019