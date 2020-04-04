|
|
William M. 'Bill' Cleary
East Lansing - On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, William M. 'Bill' Cleary, a proud PE and Spartan, endearing father, grandfather and husband, passed away of heart failure at the age of 89. Bill was born November 13, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to L J 'Pete' and Ethal (Mackey) Cleary. He was a graduate of East Lansing High School and earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from what was then Michigan State College in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. Bill married Maxine B. Barlow, a Wolverine, at the Michigan State University Memorial Chapel on October 26, 1963 (The MSU - UofM Football game ended in a tie that year).
He settled into a career of public service becoming employed by the Michigan Department of Public Health, Division of Occupational Health for 40 years, contributing in various capacities both as a Certified Industrial Hygienist and Professional Engineer (PE). He served on the team that created the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA). He was a first responder to and investigator for the Lake Huron Water Supply Project tunnel explosion in Port Huron in December of 1971; 22 employees died in this event and it remains as one of the deadliest industrial accidents in Michigan history. While with the division he obtained an MBA from Michigan State University in 1989. He retired as the Division's Deputy Chief in 1993.
Both in his employment with the State and in his retirement, Bill was active in his profession. He served as a member of the ACGIH Industrial Ventilation Committee for 29 years (1976- 2006). He was active with the Michigan Industrial Hygiene Society, edited the Industrial Ventilation Manual of Recommended Practice for Design, taught at the Michigan Safety Conference, the annual industrial ventilation conferences in Michigan, Washington, and Alabama, was the inaugural recipient of the annual 'Duck' Award (after an unfortunate brochure typo), and mentored many industrial hygienists and engineers.
Bill put his concern for all of God's creations into action as a 46-year member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church where he served multiple terms as an ordained Elder and Deacon. He participated in many mission trips with church youth, college students, and adults, going where he could both learn from and work with others to confront justice issues such as hunger, poverty, and discrimination. He led Eastminster's work with Habitat for Humanity and served in several capacities with the Lansing Housing Coalition, and Action for Greater Lansing.
Bill also had an avid interest in another of God's great creations - cars. He enjoyed talking about, reading about, driving, looking at, and fixing cars. Although he admired many fine vintage automobiles he reserved most of his affection for El Camino's, S-10 Pickups, and Chevettes, the last much to the chagrin of his sons during their teenage years who had hoped he would gravitate to another kind of 'vette.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol and brother-in-law Paul Lucas, brother-in-law James Norsworthy, and brother-in-law Robert Hall. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maxine, sons Michael (of Lansing), and Patrick (Kerri) Cleary (of Howell), grandson Kelly (Heather Kotalik) Cleary (of Holly), and great grandson Lincoln Cleary (and his brother Kaeden). He is also survived by his sister Patricia Hall (Northville), sister-in-law Diane Norsworthy (Rochester Hills) and many close cousins, nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank Tim Sloan, PA, Dr. Eugene Choo and the staff at Lansing Cardiovascular Center; Chris, Joan, Edith and Ruby from Michigan Premiere Hospice; Maggie and the staff of Independence Village East Lansing; Laurus Home Care, and Progress At Home for their compassion and care these past weeks and months.
A memorial service will be held later this year once government social gathering restrictions are lifted. The family is being served by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Their website has additional information. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Our family takes comfort in the fact that when we meet him again there will be our father in that bright green sport coat with a wide grin and a story to tell. Until then he is playing the front nine, enjoying a small McDonald's black coffee resting in his pull cart, putting for birdie.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020