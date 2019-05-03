|
|
William M. "Bill" Bischoff
Lansing - Age 83, passed away May 1, 2019, in Lansing. He was born September 23, 1935, in Hudsonville, MI, to the late Maynard and Adeline Bischoff.
Bill was a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School. He attended Taft Junior College in California and earned a business degree. For 32 years he was part owner of B&W Supply and Fisherman's Corner in Lansing. Bill then worked for 20 years at Estes-Leadley Funeral Home, and was District Regional Sales Manager for Service Corporation International. He enjoyed spending time with his family hunting and fishing in Rockford and Cedarville, MI. Bill was a volunteer for the Tri-County Office on Aging, delivering Meals On Wheels.
Bill is survived by Marilyn Bischoff, his wife of 61 years; their sons: Scott (Maria Capra) Bischoff, and Brian Bischoff; grandson, Mark Bischoff; and his brother, James (Doris) Bischoff.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tri-County Office on Aging, 5303 S. Cedar St., Lansing MI 48911, or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, 210 W. Saginaw St., Lansing MI 48915. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019