William M. Brundige
Age 77, passed away on Nov. 19th, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Lansing on Jan 10th in 1943. He attended Sexton High School and earned an Associates degree from L.C.C. Bill was a member of the U.A.W Local 652 while working at General Motors as a tinsmith for over 32 years, while also devoting 20 years to the United States Army and reached the rank of Master Sergeant.
Bill and his wife Sue retired and moved to Palmetto, FL where they remained active in the Piney Point Retirement Community for 24 years, before returning to Michigan.
Bill's enjoyment of bowling led him to compete in many national tournaments. He was happy golfing, charter boating, fishing with family and friends, as well as traveling the world with his wife.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Brundige. Bill is survived by his wife Sue Brundige, his sister Ruth (Dan) Johnson, son Todd (Kindle) Brundige, daughter Krisee Brundige, step son Nate (Julie) Sworden and step daughter Jenni (Jim) Krummenacher, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
You were the brightest light in the lives of so many. Your guidance, love and selflessness in helping others, your smile, your laughter that lead us to positive changes and finding joy in our lives. So much of what we needed we found in you. We will forever miss that wonderful smile, but we will also cherish that beautiful bright light.
Forward any donations to the Wounded Warriors
Project or Hospice Centers in Lansing.