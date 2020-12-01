1/1
William M. Brundige
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William M. Brundige

Age 77, passed away on Nov. 19th, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Lansing on Jan 10th in 1943. He attended Sexton High School and earned an Associates degree from L.C.C. Bill was a member of the U.A.W Local 652 while working at General Motors as a tinsmith for over 32 years, while also devoting 20 years to the United States Army and reached the rank of Master Sergeant.

Bill and his wife Sue retired and moved to Palmetto, FL where they remained active in the Piney Point Retirement Community for 24 years, before returning to Michigan.

Bill's enjoyment of bowling led him to compete in many national tournaments. He was happy golfing, charter boating, fishing with family and friends, as well as traveling the world with his wife.

Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Brundige. Bill is survived by his wife Sue Brundige, his sister Ruth (Dan) Johnson, son Todd (Kindle) Brundige, daughter Krisee Brundige, step son Nate (Julie) Sworden and step daughter Jenni (Jim) Krummenacher, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

You were the brightest light in the lives of so many. Your guidance, love and selflessness in helping others, your smile, your laughter that lead us to positive changes and finding joy in our lives. So much of what we needed we found in you. We will forever miss that wonderful smile, but we will also cherish that beautiful bright light.

Forward any donations to the Wounded Warriors Project or Hospice Centers in Lansing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved