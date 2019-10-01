|
|
William M. Carter
Grand Ledge - Bill Carter was born in Wheeler, MI in 1925. He was drafted out of high school at the age of 18 and served with the amphibious Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He attended Michigan State University on the G.I Bill where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Agricultural Education with a minor in Agricultural Engineering. He taught agriculture at the high school level for 4 years. Bill married Caroline Bebow in 1950, and they have been married for 69 years. They have 5 children and 4 grandchildren.
Bill started M.P.C. Cashway Lumber on West Grand River in Lansing with 2 partners in 1963. He is the "C" of M.P.C. Cashway. This was one of the first lumber businesses to buy directly from mills and sell to do-it-yourselfers without a middleman and large overhead. He himself was a life-long woodworker. Bill began collecting tools seriously after retiring 36 years ago. His collection includes 250 foot-powered tools, which may be the largest collection in the world, as well as approximately 600 hand tools, and a large collection of hot air engines. These tools were collected throughout the United States as well as internationally. Bill loved to travel and once carried his Cricket saw to Hong Kong where he set up on the street and demonstrated the saw to a large crowd.
All that knew Bill will remember him for his enthusiasm for living, the stories he wrote, and the Christmas ornaments he made each year to give to friends, relations and those who helped him throughout the year. He will be missed by his friends; his wife, Caroline; and his children, Mark, Claudia, Brian, and Sue (Terry Davis) all of Lansing, and son, Nelson (Barbara) of Lebanon, NH. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Abby, Carter (Kelsea), Thanh, and Wren. Funeral Service is 11 AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy, Lansing with Pastor Norman Burger officiating. Visitation is 5-7 PM Tuesday at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing and 10-11 AM Wednesday prior to the service at the church. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 1, 2019