William (Bill) Morley
William (Bill) Morley, 81, passed away on September 21 after a long fight against Multiple Myeloma. He was at home surrounded by his loving wife and sons.
Bill was born in Ferndale, MI on January 10, 1939. He was raised by two loving parents, Bessie and Stewart Morley, along with his brother Dick and sister, Terry. Bill met his wife, Ginny, at Western Michigan University, later transferred to MSU to complete his bachelor's degree in History, and taught at Laingsburg High School for 31 years. He was a loved and respected teacher who was the recipient of the first Teacher-of-the-Year Award. Bill was a listener, a guide and teacher who was able to understand students' needs and potential while providing boundaries and standards that he expected to be met. He taught students the important difference between knowledge and wisdom.
His mother's artistic talent was passed down to both Bill and his sister. He was a painter, accomplished woodworker and builder. He loved nature, gardening, tending fruit trees, fishing, hiking, golfing, and travel. Bill and Ginny traveled to Europe, New Zealand, Central America and many of the states. Bill enjoyed learning about other cultures and always wanted to communicate with the local people in other countries.
Bill was foremost a family man. He loved and was involved in the lives of his two sons, Craig and Chad, and his five grandsons. He was not only a father and mentor, but also their best friend. Some of their best memories were made while camping, fishing, and going North for their annual golf trips. His values of hard work, respect for others, love for travel and the outdoors, and sayings like, "Is that a want or a need?" and "Only worry about the things you can change" have stayed with his sons over the years.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his five grandsons and had a knack for engaging their interest in fishing, enjoying nature, growing vegetables in the garden, picking fruit from his orchard, how to build and fix things, and to play golf with clubs he made for them. He taught them how to paint on canvas and slight of hand with magic sets and card tricks. He always put family first, students and friends second and himself third.
Bill is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Ginny; two sons and their spouses, Craig and Yvonne Morley of Dewitt and Chad and Tracy Morley of Clarkston; and five grandsons, Ethan, Jack, Ben, Cameron and Noah. Bill is also survived by his sister Terry (Bob) Kasmarzyk from Maryland and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dick Morley
A celebration of life is planned when it becomes safer to gather together. Contributions can be made in Bill's name to the International Myeloma Foundation at myeloma.org
. To share memories and condolences, please visit the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home (Dewitt) website at dignitymemorial.com
