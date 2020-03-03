Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
William Paul (Billy) Larive

William Paul (Billy) Larive Obituary
William Paul (Billy) Larive

Eaton Rapids - age 28, formerly from Mason. Son of Scott and Zarada Larive.

Please join the family for a Visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Mason Chapel (621 South Jefferson Street, Mason, MI 48854).

Funeral Services for William will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Mason Chapel (621 South Jefferson Street, Mason, MI 48854).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
