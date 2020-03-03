|
|
William Paul (Billy) Larive
Eaton Rapids - age 28, formerly from Mason. Son of Scott and Zarada Larive.
Please join the family for a Visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Mason Chapel (621 South Jefferson Street, Mason, MI 48854).
Funeral Services for William will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Mason Chapel (621 South Jefferson Street, Mason, MI 48854).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020