Dr. William Schaar, Jr.



DeWitt - Dr. William (Bill) G. Schaar Jr., age 88, from DeWitt, MI passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020.



Bill was born August 8, 1932 in Lansing, MI to the late William G. Schaar Sr. and Lucille (Blythe) Schaar. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Robert Schaar in 1985.



Bill lived with his family in Lansing until the 7th grade when they moved to DeWitt. Bill met his true love and future wife, Charlene Schafley, while attending DeWitt Public Schools. He graduated valedictorian of his class in 1950.



After graduation, Bill went to work at Oldsmobile in Lansing in the skilled trades program. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. He was stationed in Guam. He served his country for four years and used the GI Bill for college upon his return. He began attending Adrian College in 1955. He then transferred to Michigan State University in the fall of 1955, where he went on to earn his Bachelors, Masters and PhD degrees.



Throughout his life Bill held various positions. He was a Pastor for Greenbush and Price Church in Clinton County for one year. He then spent one year in Erie, CO where he pastored the Colorado Methodist Church. Bill then became Dean of Students at Muskegon Community College from 1962-1968. After this, he became Dean of Students for Lansing Community College from 1968-1993, from which he retired.



He married the love of his life, Charlene Shafley, on June 11, 1955. They were married for 55 years and built a wonderful life together before Charlene passed away in 2010. Bill is survived by his two sons, Dr. Mark W. Schaar (Mickie) and Michael E. Schaar; six grandchildren, Eric (Meghan) Schaar, Dr. Austin (Elizabeth) Schaar, Dr. Andrew (Bobbi) Schaar, Dr. Anna (Andrew) Friend, Dr. Christina (Shaun) Artz, and Addison (Spencer) Dickinson; and five great grandchildren, Gracen, Eli, Lucas, Marion, and Finnigan.



Bill lived a full and beautiful life. He loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up. You could find Bill cheering on his grandsons playing DeWitt Football. He could be found at the horse shows or DeWitt soccer games watching his granddaughters. He was a big supporter of DeWitt and MSU athletics. Bill and Charlene were active members of the DeWitt community and formed many lifelong friendships within it. He loved camping in his younger years and in his later years traveling the world with Charlene. Bill enjoyed woodworking, created many beautiful projects, and instilled that love of the craft in his son, Mark. Bill also loved boating and being on the water. This love was shared with his son, Michael.



In his later years, he was a resident of the Gunnisonville Meadows Assisted Living Center in Clinton County. He enjoyed calling himself "Mayor", and prided himself in making every new resident and their families feel welcome. He truly cherished the relationships he developed with the staff and fellow residents of the center. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend. He will be sorely missed.



The funeral service will be held at 10:30am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Redeemer United Methodist Church, 13980 Schavey Rd, DeWitt, MI 48820. Interment will follow at DeWitt Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00pm Tuesday at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes DeWitt Chapel and 9:30-10:30am Wednesday at the church. Charitable donations can be made in Bill's name to DeWitt Football or Redeemer United Methodist Christian Athletic Camp. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required at the funeral home and church.









