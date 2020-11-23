William Theodore "Bill" Coffman
Haslett - William Theodore "Bill" Coffman, age 95, of Haslett, MI, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home.
Burial will take place at City of DeWitt Cemetery. A Memorial Service for his family will be held in the spring.
William was born in DeWitt, MI on April 11, 1925, the son of William Kermit and Lillian (Schaefer) Coffman. Bill graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School. He married Margaret A. Kutzback on June 4, 1949. Margaret passed away on June 28, 1994.
Bill owned and operated Coffman's TV Service in DeWitt and Fowler. Bill also worked for the Meridian Police Department for close to eight years. After his retirement he joined a country music band where he played the drums. He loved taking photos, bowling, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and talking on his CB radio around the state.
He is survived by his son William Lynn and his wife Carolyn Coffman of St. Johns, MI; siblings: Violet Martin of St. Johns, MI, Bernita and Evart Sillman of DeWitt, MI, Jim and Dianne Coffman of Lansing, MI; granddaughters: Kelly Coffman of Lansing, MI, and Kendra and Chad Thelen of St. Johns, MI; and 3 great grandchildren; special friend Olga Barks and her daughter Lola Winters. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
