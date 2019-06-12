|
Wilma Edna Bruch
Zephyrhills - Age 84, passed away on June 8, 2019. She was born August 15, 1934, in Lansing, to Charles and Thelma Wickerham. Wilma grew up in Lansing. She graduated from Lansing Sexton High School in 1952. She was an insurance underwriter for David Chapman Insurance Agency for many years. Wilma, and her husband Maynard, attended the Lansing South Church of the Nazarene for 30 years, before retiring to Zephyrhills, Florida.
Surviving are: her husband of 65 years, Maynard; her 3 children, Denise Vaughn, Kimberly Harris, and Michael Bruch; 10 grandchildren, Timothy Foltz, Thomas Foltz Jr., Brandon Bruch, Tanner Bruch, Elizabeth Foltz, Andrew Foltz, Samuel Foltz, Jaqueline Vaughan, Sarah Coggins, and Tiffany Bailey.
Wilma was proceeded in death by: Her parents; Her two brothers, Gilbert and Eldean Wickerham; and her son, Kenneth Bruch.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, with Pastor Harold Demott officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Wilma Bruch. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 12, 2019