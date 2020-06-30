Winsome Georgina May Shull
1934 - 2020
Winsome Georgina May Shull

Holt, Michigan - Born May 2, 1934 in Surrey, England daughter of the late George and Maggie Barber passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at age 86. She was the 7th of 8 children; having had 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Georgina is survived by her son, Bruce A. Shull; daughter, Diane R. Shue; granddaughter, Kimberly M. (Jeff) Kaleto along with great granddaughters, Lilian Louise Hillier and Paige Elise Kaleto.

Georgina was an avid historian, gardener, and lover of classical music.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Lansing.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
