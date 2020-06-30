Winsome Georgina May ShullHolt, Michigan - Born May 2, 1934 in Surrey, England daughter of the late George and Maggie Barber passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at age 86. She was the 7th of 8 children; having had 4 brothers and 3 sisters.Georgina is survived by her son, Bruce A. Shull; daughter, Diane R. Shue; granddaughter, Kimberly M. (Jeff) Kaleto along with great granddaughters, Lilian Louise Hillier and Paige Elise Kaleto.Georgina was an avid historian, gardener, and lover of classical music.A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Lansing.