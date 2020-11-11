Ygnacio Velasquez
Lansing - Ygnacio "Nacho" Velasquez age 76 of Lansing passed away November 9, 2020. Nacho was born November 13, 1943 in Blissfield, Michigan to the late Jose and Urbana (Garza) Velasquez. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sherry (Nevins); children, Mark (Shelby), Joseph (Debby), Tracy (Jim) Velasquez-Sloan, Kevin and Antonio (Ramie); 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 20, 2020, 10:30 am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Memorial contributions in Nacho's name may be given to family to be used according to their wishes. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com