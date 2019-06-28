Resources
East Lansing - Yousry Elsaid Farrag passed away on the 20th of June, 2019. He was 85 years old. He emigrated to the United States 50 years ago from Egypt and worked for the State of Michigan as a social worker. He is survived by his daughter, Jehan, son-in-law Luan, and granddaughter, Sara. He was a wonderful man who touched the lives of everyone he met. His humor, kindness, and generosity will be greatly missed. His final resting place is at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 28, 2019
