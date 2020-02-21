|
Yrsa Grosjean
Lansing - Yrsa Joan Grosjean, age 89, long time resident of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Joan was born on January 14, 1931 in Morristown, NJ to Russell Hathaway West and Yrsa Johanne West.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; Robert DeLang, Merle Anspach and Jules Grosjean. She is survived by her children; Jacqueline (Tom) Kniivila of Howell, Michigan, Timothy (Cheryle) DeLang of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, Roland W. Anspach and Douglas (Angela) Anspach of Phoenix, Arizona, grandchildren; Matthew (Christine) DeLang, Tracy Anspach, David (Melissa) Kniivila, Chris (Kate) DeLang, Kelly (Kevin) Ryan, Karolyn Anspach, Roland C. Anspach and several great-grandchildren.
Joan in her professional career worked as a nurse in labor and delivery, she was a member of the Lansing Eastern Star, and she enjoyed sewing. More importantly she enjoyed her time at home as a homemaker, and spending time with family and friends.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held. www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 21 to Mar. 1, 2020