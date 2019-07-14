|
|
Yvonne Alice Hafner
Sarasota, FL - Yvonne Alice Hafner, 86, born April 16, 1933 in Ionia, Michigan passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. A longtime resident of both East Lansing, Michigan and Sarasota, Florida; she was married to Albert Hafner on February 22, 1954, a marriage of 65 years. Yvonne graduated from Michigan State University in 1955 with a degree in Education and taught for 35 years, beginning her career at Foster Elementary School, and later as a teacher, then director, for the Peoples Church Preschool.
Yvonne wintered in Sarasota, attending First United Methodist Church for many years. She had a life-long love of the circus and volunteered many hours at Sailor Circus where her granddaughters performed. She was also a member of the Circus Fans of America; and a volunteer for The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Hafner, of Sarasota and East Lansing; her daughter, Annette Hoppenworth of Kalamazoo, MI; son, Paul (Martha) Hafner of Sarasota; and son, Peter Hafner of East Lansing; four grandchildren, Sarah (Austin Tokarski) Hoppenworth, Joshua Hoppenworth, Alice Hafner, and Lillian Hafner. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Alice Croel Smith and son-in-law Randy Hoppenworth.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Sanctuary of Peoples Church, 200 W. Grand River Avenue, East Lansing MI 48823. A coffee reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Circus Arts Conservatory, 2075 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota FL 34239.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019