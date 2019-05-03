Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
517 S. Clinton St.
Grand Ledge, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Koos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne L. Koos


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yvonne L. Koos Obituary
Yvonne L. Koos

Grand Ledge - Yvonne L. Koos, 86, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away April 27, 2019 in Lansing, MI. She was born November 13, 1932 in Weidman, MI, daughter to Ivan and Elsie (Lawrence) Abell. Yvonne was a local beautician for many years; certified and published genealogist, and a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Ledge. She enjoyed being a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, sewing and quilting.

Yvonne is survived by her son Frederick (Judy) Koos, daughter Bonnie Koos; 3 grandchildren: Missy Koos, Craig and Chad Schadewald, 2 great grandchildren, Colin Murphy and Addison Schadewald, and sister-in-law Melba Kohler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herman and brother Lawrence Abell.

A funeral service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 - 11:00 A.M. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 517 S. Clinton St., Grand Ledge, with Pastor Chuck Foerster officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5th from 6-8 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lansing. Online condolences may be made at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now