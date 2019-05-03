|
|
Yvonne L. Koos
Grand Ledge - Yvonne L. Koos, 86, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away April 27, 2019 in Lansing, MI. She was born November 13, 1932 in Weidman, MI, daughter to Ivan and Elsie (Lawrence) Abell. Yvonne was a local beautician for many years; certified and published genealogist, and a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Ledge. She enjoyed being a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, sewing and quilting.
Yvonne is survived by her son Frederick (Judy) Koos, daughter Bonnie Koos; 3 grandchildren: Missy Koos, Craig and Chad Schadewald, 2 great grandchildren, Colin Murphy and Addison Schadewald, and sister-in-law Melba Kohler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herman and brother Lawrence Abell.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 - 11:00 A.M. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 517 S. Clinton St., Grand Ledge, with Pastor Chuck Foerster officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5th from 6-8 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lansing. Online condolences may be made at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 3, 2019