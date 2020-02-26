|
|
Yvonne M. Dzurka
St. Johns - Yvonne M. Dzurka died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital at the age of 56. She was born January 15, 1964, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of John and Yvonne (Thurston) Wright. Yvonne graduated with the Fowler High School class of 1982. She was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and served as a volunteer for several nonprofit organizations in Mid-Michigan. Yvonne was a member of the Saint Monica Ladies' Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus #3281, the DeWitt Moose Lodge #2291, and the Mid-Michigan Parrot Head Club. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling in a league, and was a passionate fan of the Michigan State Spartans. Yvonne worked for the Michigan Association of Counties for 35 years, serving county commissioners and administrators statewide. Surviving is her husband, Scott; one son, Jason (Amanda) Simon; two grand dogs, Franklin and Aretha; her father, John Wright; sister, Rebecca Wright; two brothers, John (Tracy) Wright and William (Lisa) Wright; sister in law, Brenda Wright; father and mother in law, Bob and Jan Dzurka; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne (Tokey), and a brother, Seth Wright. Special thanks to Dr. Christopher Lao and the entire medical team at the University of Michigan for their care and support.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a celebration of her life on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, with a tribute at 7:00 PM. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear bright, flowered clothing; Spartan attire; or Hawaiian shirts.
At 9:30 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, a Knights of Columbus Rosary prayer will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (109 Linden St., St. Johns, MI 48879), with a memorial Mass to be celebrated afterward at 11:00 AM led by Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. The family will receive attendees from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Court Appointed Special Advocates: The Voice for Clinton County's Children (1207 N. Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879) or St. Joseph Catholic School's Educational Trust Fund.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020