Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
109 Linden St.
St. Johns, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
109 Linden St.
St. Johns, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
109 Linden St.
St. Johns, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Dzurka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne M. Dzurka


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne M. Dzurka Obituary
Yvonne M. Dzurka

St. Johns - Yvonne M. Dzurka died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital at the age of 56. She was born January 15, 1964, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of John and Yvonne (Thurston) Wright. Yvonne graduated with the Fowler High School class of 1982. She was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and served as a volunteer for several nonprofit organizations in Mid-Michigan. Yvonne was a member of the Saint Monica Ladies' Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus #3281, the DeWitt Moose Lodge #2291, and the Mid-Michigan Parrot Head Club. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling in a league, and was a passionate fan of the Michigan State Spartans. Yvonne worked for the Michigan Association of Counties for 35 years, serving county commissioners and administrators statewide. Surviving is her husband, Scott; one son, Jason (Amanda) Simon; two grand dogs, Franklin and Aretha; her father, John Wright; sister, Rebecca Wright; two brothers, John (Tracy) Wright and William (Lisa) Wright; sister in law, Brenda Wright; father and mother in law, Bob and Jan Dzurka; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne (Tokey), and a brother, Seth Wright. Special thanks to Dr. Christopher Lao and the entire medical team at the University of Michigan for their care and support.

The family will receive relatives and friends for a celebration of her life on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, with a tribute at 7:00 PM. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear bright, flowered clothing; Spartan attire; or Hawaiian shirts.

At 9:30 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, a Knights of Columbus Rosary prayer will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (109 Linden St., St. Johns, MI 48879), with a memorial Mass to be celebrated afterward at 11:00 AM led by Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. The family will receive attendees from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Court Appointed Special Advocates: The Voice for Clinton County's Children (1207 N. Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879) or St. Joseph Catholic School's Educational Trust Fund.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -