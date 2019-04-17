|
|
Yvonne Williamson
Charlotte - Yvonne Jeanette Williamson, age 83, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She was born March 12, 1936, in Brookfield Township the daughter of Ivan and Ella (Hahn) Goodrich. Yvonne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She adored her family and loved spending time together. She was a magnificent cook and enjoyed feeding everyone around her table. Yvonne also liked crocheting, tending her flower gardens, traveling, and spending time on the lake fishing. Yvonne was proud to be the first female rural mail carrier in Charlotte. She retired after many faithful years from the US Postal Service.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, Leland; children: Cindy (Michael Wright) Boehmer of Eaton Rapids, Tim (Sue) Peterson of Lansing, Brian (Karen) Williamson of Jackson, Brad Williamson of Florida; step-sons: Randy (Carey) Williamson of Grand Rapids, Steve (Stephanie) Williamson of Washington; grandchildren: Trent (Santrece) Roberts, Cody Boehmer, Amie Boehmer, Brooke Peterson, Corey Peterson, Tyler Williamson, Britni Williamson, Ashley (Andy) Willard, Jennifer Williamson, Matthew Williamson, Micaela Williamson, Nichole Haveman, Carly Williamson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Travis Peterson; sisters: Doris Goodrich, Thelma Barnhart, and Naomi Moore.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Perry Cemetery.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Yvonne's memory to the Brookfield United Methodist Church 7681 Brookfield Rd., Charlotte, MI 48813.
To view Yvonne's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www. burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 17, 2019