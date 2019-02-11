|
|
Zoah M. Bengel
Westphalia - Zoah May Bengel, age 80, of Westphalia, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, February 8, 2019. Zoah was born December 31, 1938 the daughter of George and Helen Edgar and graduated from Portland High School in 1957. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was an avid golfer and was very proud of her two holes in one. She was the club champion at Portland Country Club for 14 years as well as club champion at Canadian Lakes for a year. She was a coach for the P-W golf team for several years. Zoah was known for her cookies by her grandchildren as well as the neighborhood children. She loved her grandbabies and great grandbabies and also enjoyed animals and time spent with family and friends at the cottage on Horsehead Lake. Zoah was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Ann Hodge; sister, Nancy Vroman; in-laws, Ed Bengel, Justin Thelen, Ray Myers, Wayne Brigee and Nora Edgar; Surviving are husband of 59 years, Donald; children, Janet (Don Ralston) Jones, Sue (Dean) Kohagen and Dan (Karen) Bengel; son-in-law, Barne Hodge; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, George Edgar; brother-in-law, George Vroman; the Bengel in-laws, Elaine Thelen, Bill (Carolyn) Bengel, Kathleen Bengel, Phyllis Myers, Susanne (Peter) Lansing, Kathy Brigee, Jim (Donna) Bengel and John Bengel; many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-8 p.m., Monday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St. The rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at McLaren Hospital for their high quality and compassionate care given to Zoah. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. On line condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 11, 2019