Zoe Ann Yost
Zoe Ann Yost

East Lansing - Zoe Ann Yost, peacefully passed away in her East Lansing home on Saturday, November 7. She is survived by two sons and two grandchildren. Charles Francis and his wife Miyoko who currently reside in England; and Putnam Alexander, his wife Shima and their two children — Mirei (18) and Kojiro (16) who live in Japan. Zoe is survived by her sister, Pamela Bernstein. Due to Covid no services will be held at this time. Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes - East Lansing Chapel. www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
