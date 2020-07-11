Lamesa- Private Graveside service for Van Gentry, 59, of Lamesa will be held Saturday at Dawson County Cemetery with Jim Medley officiating under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Parlor. Due to social distancing a face mask is required. Van Gentry passed away July 9, 2020 in Lamesa, Texas. He was born December 10, 1960 to Richard Wesley and Gwendolyn Bell (Gowens) Gentry in Lubbock, Texas He loved hunting, fishing, and showing livestock with his sons and friends. Van is survived by children, Wesley Gentry and wife, Kayla of Brookings, South Dakota, Cooper Gentry of Lubbock and Joshua Caleb Gentry of Lubbock; father, Richard Gentry and wife, Sally of Lubbock; brother, Arlan Gentry and wife, Lisa of Lubbock; sister, Kayla Lindsey and husband, Corey of College Station; girlfriend, Gina Spires of Freeport; nieces and nephews, Karley White and husband, Wesley, Conner Lindsey and Kendra Lindsey. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gwen Gentry and son, Samuel Richard Gentry. Van's first grandson is expected in August to Wesley and Kayla.The family suggests memorials to Make A Wish at wish.org
or Dawson County Livestock Shows 400 South First, Lamesa, TX 79331. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com