1/1
VanGentry
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lamesa- Private Graveside service for Van Gentry, 59, of Lamesa will be held Saturday at Dawson County Cemetery with Jim Medley officiating under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Parlor. Due to social distancing a face mask is required. Van Gentry passed away July 9, 2020 in Lamesa, Texas. He was born December 10, 1960 to Richard Wesley and Gwendolyn Bell (Gowens) Gentry in Lubbock, Texas He loved hunting, fishing, and showing livestock with his sons and friends. Van is survived by children, Wesley Gentry and wife, Kayla of Brookings, South Dakota, Cooper Gentry of Lubbock and Joshua Caleb Gentry of Lubbock; father, Richard Gentry and wife, Sally of Lubbock; brother, Arlan Gentry and wife, Lisa of Lubbock; sister, Kayla Lindsey and husband, Corey of College Station; girlfriend, Gina Spires of Freeport; nieces and nephews, Karley White and husband, Wesley, Conner Lindsey and Kendra Lindsey. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gwen Gentry and son, Samuel Richard Gentry. Van's first grandson is expected in August to Wesley and Kayla.The family suggests memorials to Make A Wish at wish.org or Dawson County Livestock Shows 400 South First, Lamesa, TX 79331. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Branon Funeral Home
403 N Austin Ave
Lamesa, TX 79331
(806) 872-8335
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved