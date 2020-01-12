|
|
Cambridge, MA- leading historian of American Science and Technology
Hunter Dupree died peacefully at home in Cambridge, MA on November 30, 2019. He was two months short of his 99th birthday. Born in Hillsboro, TX on January 29, 1921, Hunter was the son of George Washington and Sarah Anderson Hunter Dupree, both first generation university graduates. He and his elder brother, the late George Weldon Dupree, were raised in Lubbock, TX, where their father was a partner in the law firm, Crenshaw, Dupree and Milam. Hunter excelled at Lubbock High School and at Oberlin College where he graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in History in 1942.
In the Navy during World War II he served on the USS Tennessee in the Pacific theatre, including Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He completed his PhD at Harvard and became a leading historian of American science and technology. He is author of Asa Gray, 1810-1888, recognized as the seminal biography of Darwin's leading advocate in nineteenth-century America, and of Science in the Federal Government: a History of Policies and Activities to 1940, the first investigation exploring the relationships between science and the American government. He taught at what is now Texas Technological College (1950-2) and was professor of history at the University of California, Berkeley (1956-68) and George L Littlefield Professor of History at Brown University (1968-81).
Hunter was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be deeply missed by his two children, Marguerite W Dupree and Anderson H "Andy" Dupree, and their spouses Rick Trainor and Jillon Dupree, and four grandchildren: Richard and Meg Trainor and Nicholas and Sarah Dupree, and by Richard's wife Rachel Finnegan, by their daughter, Hunter's great granddaughter, Juno, and by Meg's fiance, Luke Auty.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020