Aaron Abel Corrales
1992 - 2020
Levelland- Aaron Abel Corrales 28 years of age of Levelland passed away October 26th, 2020 in Levelland He was born June 19th, 1992 in Levelland.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. on November 3rd, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland. Officiating: Fr. Jonathan Phillips Music by: Johnny Vasquez. Burial will be held at City of Levelland Cemetery of Levelland. Under the Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
