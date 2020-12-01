1/1
Abbe Rose (Wildman) Lawson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abbe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Abbe Rose Wildman Lawson was born on April 27, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to E. Louise and J.E. Wildman. She spent her childhood and high school years in Tatum, New Mexico. She passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020 after a fourteen-year battle against Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma.

Abbe spent many years working in the petroleum industry in Midland and Dallas after receiving her Associates degree in Accounting from New Mexico Junior College. Abbe married Robert (Bob) Bruce Lawson on June 24, 1989. With the birth of her son, Robert Stone in 1995, she became a stay at home mom and devoted her life to Stone and Bob. She was active in school PTA organizations and became a lifetime Texas PTA member. She enjoyed traveling and entertaining family and friends in her home.

Those left to celebrate her life are her husband, Bob; her son, Stone; her sisters Stella Wildman Barrow and husband, Ted Barrow and Leslee Wildman Erickson and husband, Gary Erickson; Bob's siblings, brother Jim Lawson and wife, Debbie Lawson; sister Pat Forsyth; several nieces and nephews; multiple dear and lifetime friends.

Per Abbe's wishes there will be no memorial service. Memorial donations can be made to your favorite animal support organization.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
November 26, 2020
Abbe Rise was one of those people that stood for the right thing. She was strong in her convictions even as a young girl. She stood for honesty and integrity as I remember and is a souls that we will all remember and just feel lucky that we knew her. I wish I had known her better and had gotten to spend more time with her. I cared about her so! She was just so worth it! She was the kind of person that made you want to be better. She will be remembered.
Pamela Gray
Friend
November 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Teresa Sieben
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Abbe. Fond Tatum memories.
Gina Hornbeck
Friend
November 22, 2020
Abbe was an incredibly kind, funny and beautiful soul. I have wonderful memories of Abbe and in my sweetest memory of Abbe, I see her smile light up her eyes. Abbe was a blessing to many and very loved.
Vickie (Perry) Byrne
Friend
November 22, 2020
I babysat the Wildman girls when I was in high school & Abbe Rose was such a sweet, lovable little girl. I remember she had such thick, beautiful brown hair at age 2 until Leslie pulled her under the dining room table & cut new, short bangs. She was still adorable & I loved her. Carolyn Dunlap Bedford
Carolyn Bedford
Friend
November 22, 2020
Still that same, sweet, cheerful face I remember from high school. Prayers for peace and comfort for her family.
Debbie (Wallis) Norton
Classmate
November 22, 2020
iJUST WANT TO SAY HOW SORRY I AM ABOUT THE LOSS OF MRS. ABBY. SHE WAS SO SWEET, I SO REMEMBER IN SCHOOL SHE HAD THE MOST SWEETEST SMILE AND A LOVING HEART. SO GLAD I CAN CALL HER A FRIEND. SHE CARED ABOUT EVERYONE. SHE WAS STRONG AND A FIGHTER. SHE WILL BE MISSED BUT SHE LEFT US WITH SO MANY HAPPY AND MEMORIES. WE WILL SEE YOU AGAIN FLY HIGH MY FRIEND.
TAMMY [brown] COPELAND
Friend
November 22, 2020
Abbe was always a cheerful person. Always smiling and loved to play pranks. I know in my heart of hearts that she’s no longer hurting from cancer and delightfully jumped in her DADDYS arms. Rest well my friend.
Thylia Watson Grant
Friend
November 22, 2020
Sending deepest condolences to the family & friends, thoughts and prayers to you all & may God wrap his loving arms around each one of you. Abbe was the most precious soul, loved by many and will truly be missed. Growing up with Abbe was a treat and have such wonderful loving memories that I will cherish always. Abbe....You received your Angel Wings and no longer suffering or in pain. Loved you to the moon!
Danny Brown Sr
Classmate
November 22, 2020
I will always remember Abbe's beautiful smile, every time she would come visit at memaw and pop's house when I was young we enjoyed her company and her kind spirit❤
Amy Kelley Smith
Family
November 22, 2020
AbbeRose~ where has time gone from the simpLe days of Our childhoods
I will carry many memories of the simple lives we all shared growing up in Tatum New Mexico. I Love You dear Sisterfriend. FLY HIGH!
Debbie K Patterson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved