Lubbock- Abby Marie Hofman passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home in Raider Ranch, Lubbock, Texas at the age of 91. There will be a Graveside service Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. CDT at Morton Memorial Cemetery. A Memorial Service for Abby will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. MDT at Center Street Methodist Church in Tucumcari, NM. Visit www.memorialdesigners.net, to leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.



Abby was born April 19, 1928 in San Angelo to Charley Henry and Lessye Silvers. She graduated from Dora, NM. On June 2, 1946 Abby married her sweetheart, Don Hofman. They celebrated 73 years of a happy marriage the week before her death.



Don and Abby lived in Morton, TX where they raised their family until 1968. They then moved to New Mexico where they ranched until 2016. Abby was a homemaker and spent many hours volunteering at church, Cowboy Camp Meetings, Hospital Auxiliary, Boys and Girls Ranch of NM and many other organizations.



Abby will be profoundly missed by her husband, Don; daughter Donna (Phil) Pharies, grandchildren, Charles (Stacy) Pharies, Cheri (Greg) Poe and Chet (Melinda) Pharies and nine great-grandchildren all of Lubbock.



Abby was preceded in death by a son, Charles Hofman, and a grandson, Chad Pharies.



In Lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to Center Street Methodist Church of Tucumcari or Boys Ranch of New Mexico. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019