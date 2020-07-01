Lubbock- 84 passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Celebration. of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Abe was born on December 4, 1936, to Abe, Sr. and Bernice Clark in Flatonia, TX. Abe loved all sports but football and basketball were his specialties. Abe leaves to cherish his memory; his stepchildren, Bobbie Dean, Gennell Nails, Geraldine (Donnie) Ellis, Gerald Fountain, and Mae Lacy; two nieces, two nephews; grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.