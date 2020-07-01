Abe Clark Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Abe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 84 passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Celebration. of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Abe was born on December 4, 1936, to Abe, Sr. and Bernice Clark in Flatonia, TX. Abe loved all sports but football and basketball were his specialties. Abe leaves to cherish his memory; his stepchildren, Bobbie Dean, Gennell Nails, Geraldine (Donnie) Ellis, Gerald Fountain, and Mae Lacy; two nieces, two nephews; grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved