Lubbock- Abel Lopez Castro joined his Heavenly Father on November 12, 2019 at the age of 87. He is now rejoicing and celebrating with family and friends at the feet of our Lord. He was born on a cotton farm north of Post, Texas to Bonifacio and Guadalupe Castro on March 7, 1932. He married Teresa Cardenas on July 20, 1958 and celebrated their 61st Anniversary this year. They had two children, Sylvia Ann and Abel Jr. He also had two grandchildren, Luke and Will, all of Lubbock. He also had 8 sisters and 4 brothers and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and many many friends. He loved them all dearly in his own special way.
Abel was devoted to and served the church his whole life, he was a Deacon and was most recently a member of Redbud Baptist Church. He left an example of a faithful servant's life to his family and friends. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 and served in the Reserves until 1960. He worked in the footwear industry working at and owning several shoes stores, including The Economy on Broadway in Lubbock and Abe's Shoe Store on Parkway Drive, Lubbock and in Plainview and Littlefield. He retired as a Regional Sales Representative from a major boot manufacturer after a long career in the footwear business. He was also a Master Mason at Mackenzie Masonic Lodge #1327 and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and he was Shriner. He enjoyed being outside and enjoyed sports, water skiing, football, baseball and even played softball until the age of 70 with the Lubbock Senior Softball League. He coached Abel Jr. and many other young men in Baseball in his early years and umpired baseball in Lubbock and the surrounding area. His umpiring career was at its peak when he was chosen to umpire the Babe Ruth Baseball League's Playoff games in Seguin, Tx.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Joventio (JL) Castro, Juanita Martinez (Hermilo, Sr.), Esther Ibarra, Albert Castro, Lupe Castro, Hermilo Martinez, Jr., Yolanda Castro, and Barney Castro, III.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Castro and their children, Sylvia Castro and Abel Castro; grandchildren, Luke and Will Castro; other family: Carmen Castro, Vicenta Castro, Anna Vaca (Caleb), Isaac Castro (Julia), Barney Castro, Martha Sanchez (Eddie), and Becky Silva (Josue) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Abel will be missed but we know he is in a better place, in the arms of his Lord and Savior. We will see him again in Heaven. The family is grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support during this time and over the life of Abel. They offer a special thank you to the women and men from Bender Terrace Nursing Home and Hospice of Lubbock that loved and cared for him as they would their very own.
The family will receive family and friends at noon on Saturday, November 16th at Resthaven Funeral Home and then proceed to a Graveside Service at 1:30 pm, led by Rev. Carlos Hinojos, Redbud Baptist Church, at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019