Abraham Lincoln

Lubbock- Dr. Abraham Sunil Lincoln, lovingly referred to as Sunilmon, was born in Madras, India on December 1, 1972 to Dr. Annie and the late Dr. P. John Lincoln. He obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and post-graduate degree in general surgery at Madras Medical College, his father's alma mater. He was a graduate student at Emory University in Atlanta, then went on to obtain two masters degrees, a Master in Business Administration in Health Administration from Wayland Baptist University in Lubbock and an Master of Science in Data Analytics and Health Informatics from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.As a devout Christian, he was actively involved in the church. He was a member of the Emmanuel Mar Thoma Church in Lubbock. He served as the audio-visual expert functioning in this amongst other roles during regular worship services, conferences and other special occasions.Sunilmon had a passion for life and reinvented himself several times. He had a broad wealth of knowledge and was a great conversationalist. He had a kind and giving heart, always available for anyone and ready to serve. He had an infectious personality and was loved by so many. He loved sports, especially Texas Tech football and Formula One racing. He was also an avid photographer and videographer. He served as our family's portrait photographer, chronicling and curating our memories and has left a void that cannot be filled. Sunilmon is survived by his mother, Dr. Annie Lincoln, brother Anil John and sister-in- law Christie Mary Lincoln, sister Lina Rachel and brother-in-law Matthew Roe and six nieces and nephews, Jonathan Ashwin, Maya Anne and Mathew Nikhil Lincoln and Naomi Anju, Nathan Anand and John Prakash Roe.The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Emmanuel Mar Thoma Church, 101 East 81st St, Lubbock, Texas 79404 with viewing from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm and funeral service from 1:30 pm - 2:30pm. This is followed by graveside service at 3:00 pm at Resthaven Memorial Park.