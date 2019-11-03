|
Lubbock- It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Aceca Duane Griggs. Aceca was born in Lubbock, TX February 15, 1963 the son of Jimmy Griggs and Shirley Phillips. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1981. Aceca is survived by his two sons Cameron and Caleb Griggs, sisters; Mandy Derby and husband Josh, Richelle Wilson and husband J. P. and Stepmother Patty Griggs, uncle Larry Griggs and Wife Betty, Aunt Sherry Griggs Taylor, Uncle Al Griggs and wife Debbie. Aceca is survived by numerous cousins, nephews, neices and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother Cody and his wife Julie Wilmeth. A Private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial may be sent to the or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019