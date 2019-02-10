|
Slaton- Ada May Kahlich Kitten Robinson Culpepper, 97, of Slaton, Texas passed from this life on Friday, February 8, 2019. The Rosary will be at 6:30 PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Englunds Funeral Service, 1400 Woodrow Road, Slaton, Texas. There will be a Celebration of Life Mass at 10:00 AM on Monday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church located at 205 South 19th Street Slaton, Texas 79364.
Ada May was born Saturday, February 19, 1921 north of Slaton, Texas. She grew up in Wilson and graduated Wilson High School in 1938 where she played basketball. She worked for Green Mercantile after High School and met Othmar Frank "Bud" Kitten on the Slaton Square in the mid 1930's and they were married March 26, 1940 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They began married life in a three-room cottage on a family farm west of Slaton. Ada May helped Bud with farming chores until their growing family required her to concentrate on household duties. Her first two sons were born in the cottage which lacked indoor plumbing, but did have an electric refrigerator and a butane cookstove that she bought with saved wages. Soon after, they purchased the adjacent farm and moved into a two-bedroom, one-bath house. The other six children were born in Mercy Hospital in Slaton. In the early 1950's, Bud and Ada May acquired a modern three-bedroom house which became home to the ten members of the family. After Bud's death in 1974, Ada May moved into Slaton. She married Dub Robinson in 1976 and he predeceased her in 2000. She married Travis Culpepper in 2004 and he preceded her in death in 2014. Ada May was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Laura Kitten, her parents, Rudolph and Leonore Kahlich, brothers Ralph and Roy Lynn Kahlich, and sister Louetta Kitten, son-in-law Gayland Davis and grandson Clint Davis.
Ada May started her art career in High School and continued painting through 2017 and still worked in pencil until she passed away. Through the years, she was a prolific artist with many paintings still gracing walls in homes in the area. She passed her love of painting on to many students through the years as well.
Ada May is survived by five sons, James Frank Kitten (Eunice) of Slaton, TX, David Rudolph Kitten (Doretta) of Blackwell, TX, Roger Henry Kitten (Janice) of Slaton, TX, Lloyd Thomas Kitten (Kathy) of Slaton, TX and Floyd Joseph Kitten (Gretta) of Lubbock, TX, daughters, Joyce Ann Ganus (Walter Kamrath) and Doris May Davis of Slaton, TX; 18 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff of Library of Legacies of Slaton and Accolade Hospice. Memorial gifts may be given to St. Joseph Church and Slaton Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019