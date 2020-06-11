Adalynn Arzate
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adalynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Mass of Christian Burial for Adalynn Arzate, 2, of Lubbock will be held at 10 AM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Phillips Benizi Catholic Church in Shallowater. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Adalynn was received into the arms of our Lord Jesus, June 4, 2020. She was born March 22, 2020 in Midland to Rosa Ruiz and Antonio Arzate. She was dearly loved by all her family and will live forever in our hearts. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving parents, Rosa Ruiz and Antonio Arzate; brothers Antonio and Armani Arzate, grandparents Minerva and Arturo Arzate and Sonia Puente and Raul Ruiz. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved