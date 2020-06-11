Lubbock- Mass of Christian Burial for Adalynn Arzate, 2, of Lubbock will be held at 10 AM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Phillips Benizi Catholic Church in Shallowater. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Adalynn was received into the arms of our Lord Jesus, June 4, 2020. She was born March 22, 2020 in Midland to Rosa Ruiz and Antonio Arzate. She was dearly loved by all her family and will live forever in our hearts. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving parents, Rosa Ruiz and Antonio Arzate; brothers Antonio and Armani Arzate, grandparents Minerva and Arturo Arzate and Sonia Puente and Raul Ruiz. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.