Lubbock- Adam Baca, III. of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 46. He was born on July 29, 1974, in Hale Center to Adam Flores Baca, Jr. and Mary Alice (Guerrero) Baca. He graduated from Estacado High School in 1992 and attended Texas Tech University for 2 years.Adam loved working on his cars, fishing, and drawing, he was a true artist. His true passion was family, he loved spending time with them bar-b-queuing, he will be greatly missed.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Patricia Trevino, mother: Mary Alice Baca, three daughters: Cynthia, Adrian and Savannah Trevino, Four brothers: Benjamin, Susano Jeremy and Jesus Baca and three sisters: Monica Baca-Trusty, Pola G. and Rachel Baca.Adam was preceded in death by his father, Adam Flores Baca, Jr.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00 -9:00 pm at House of Angels Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at House of Angels Funeral Home.Please, continue to celebrate the life of Adam Baca, III by visiting our website at housofangelsfh.com

