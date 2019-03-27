|
Honolul, HI- Adam Fairbairn Scott passed away in his home in Honolulu, Hawaii, on December 30, 2018, at the age of 92 years. He was born in Honolulu in 1926. Adam was predeceased by his first wife of thirty five years, Jeanne Whitman, and is survived by his daughter Jennifer and sons Bradley and Dana, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Adam was predeceased by his second wife of twenty-five years, Mary Jane Bryant, and is survived by his stepdaughter Elizabeth and stepson Joe, four step-grandchildren and one great-step-grandchild. Adam grew up on Maui. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 - 1946, He graduated from Yale University in 1949 and married Jeanne Slayton. During his career he lived and worked in Hawaii, Ecuador, Iran, Colombia, Costa Rica and Honduras. In 1986, he married Mary Jane Bryant in Lubbock, they were married for 23 years before her death in 2012. In 2014, Adam returned to Hawaii to be near family in Honolulu. Memorial services were held on February 9, 2019 in Honolulu.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019