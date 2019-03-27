Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Fairbairn Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adam Fairbairn Scott Obituary
Honolul, HI- Adam Fairbairn Scott passed away in his home in Honolulu, Hawaii, on December 30, 2018, at the age of 92 years. He was born in Honolulu in 1926. Adam was predeceased by his first wife of thirty five years, Jeanne Whitman, and is survived by his daughter Jennifer and sons Bradley and Dana, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Adam was predeceased by his second wife of twenty-five years, Mary Jane Bryant, and is survived by his stepdaughter Elizabeth and stepson Joe, four step-grandchildren and one great-step-grandchild. Adam grew up on Maui. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 - 1946, He graduated from Yale University in 1949 and married Jeanne Slayton. During his career he lived and worked in Hawaii, Ecuador, Iran, Colombia, Costa Rica and Honduras. In 1986, he married Mary Jane Bryant in Lubbock, they were married for 23 years before her death in 2012. In 2014, Adam returned to Hawaii to be near family in Honolulu. Memorial services were held on February 9, 2019 in Honolulu.

logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.