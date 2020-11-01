Lubbock- It is with profound grief we announce the passing of Adan G. Gutierrez. Adan passed on his birthday, October 29, 2020 at 12:55 AM.
Adan will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 39 years, Isabel, and his children, David (Fran), Adam Jr. (Meiko), Nehemiah, Jeremiah (Seaneila), and Melodía. Adan is survived by his brothers and sisters, Alicia, Irma (Manuel), Phil (Sheree), Ray (Beth) and Lydia (David). Adan will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Hana (Scott), Angie, Maurio, Lindsey, Austin, Alyssa, Matt (Carlee), McKenzie, Cannon and Cason.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Maria (Alfredo), Juanita (Gonzalo), and Frances (Pete).
Following his Savior's call, in 1962, Adan began his career as a minister as ordained by the First Mexican Baptist Church at Beeville, Texas. Adan was a renowned preacher and missionary, often traveling internationally to spread the message of Christ's love.
Following his retirement as a minister, he worked in various capacities, including as an Officer of the Court for Lubbock County.
Mr. Gutierrez' passion was leading others to Christ and service to his community. His final act of service was working at a Lubbock County voting site in Abernathy, Texas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a small funeral has taken place with close family.
In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the charity of your choice
in Adan's name. The family appreciates your prayers and support.