1/1
Adan G. Gutierrez
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- It is with profound grief we announce the passing of Adan G. Gutierrez. Adan passed on his birthday, October 29, 2020 at 12:55 AM.



Adan will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 39 years, Isabel, and his children, David (Fran), Adam Jr. (Meiko), Nehemiah, Jeremiah (Seaneila), and Melodía. Adan is survived by his brothers and sisters, Alicia, Irma (Manuel), Phil (Sheree), Ray (Beth) and Lydia (David). Adan will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Hana (Scott), Angie, Maurio, Lindsey, Austin, Alyssa, Matt (Carlee), McKenzie, Cannon and Cason.



He was preceded in death by his sisters Maria (Alfredo), Juanita (Gonzalo), and Frances (Pete).



Following his Savior's call, in 1962, Adan began his career as a minister as ordained by the First Mexican Baptist Church at Beeville, Texas. Adan was a renowned preacher and missionary, often traveling internationally to spread the message of Christ's love.



Following his retirement as a minister, he worked in various capacities, including as an Officer of the Court for Lubbock County.



Mr. Gutierrez' passion was leading others to Christ and service to his community. His final act of service was working at a Lubbock County voting site in Abernathy, Texas.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions a small funeral has taken place with close family.



In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the charity of your choice in Adan's name. The family appreciates your prayers and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 771-2757
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved