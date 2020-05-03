|
|
Lubbock- Addie "LaVonne" Dodson Howsley, was born September 18, 1935 in Newcastle, Texas. She was the second of five children, three girls and two boys of Clyde Elmer and Floy Alberta Lowe Dodson. She passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by her daughters at 2:49 am, Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 84 after a brief cancer illness.
Her life will be forever cherished by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Andrew Dub Howsley, who passed away on Sunday April 22, 2018. She is survived by four daughters and three son-in-laws, Kathy Morgan (widow of Robert) of San Antonio, Kris King (Randy) of Lubbock, Lisa Fulenchek (Mike) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Lana Cawthon (Steve) of Lubbock. LaVonne has one remaining sister, Mary Sue Harley of Wichita Falls and one remaining brother, Larry Dodson of Wichita Falls.She has twenty-seven grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends. She loved her family and was known as "Mimi" to them.
LaVonne cherished her roles as wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker. She dutifully worked for the Texas Highway Department, the Lubbock State School, a dermatology clinic, and was an Avon Sales Representative for many years making lifelong friends in every endeavor. She was an active volunteer for many years through PTA (life member), Redbud Lions Club (alongside her husband), South Plains Fair, Altrusa, Joe Arrington cancer center, and Lubbock County Elections. She was a member of Redbud Craft & Garden Club and Lubbock Womens Club. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lubbock. She and Andrew traveled to many countries around the world and loved family get-togethers. She played the piano by ear, loved greeting cards, enjoyed items that were Victorian, antique, or needed to be "cleaned up" to show their true beauty. She loved bargains, peanut butter, red beans, chocolate, and Fritos, and could get a stain out of anything. Her favorite pastime was looking around in thrift shops hunting for "treasures". She loved to get kisses from her "sugar bowl"... the back of the neck of any child she loved dearly.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a future date (to be determined) when the Covid 19 quarantine is lifted. Contributions can be made in her honor "Addie Howsley" to Hospice of Lubbock, PO BOX 16800, Lubbock, TX 79490-6800.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020